Nebraska Receives $25 Million for Down Payment on Road and Bridge Repair

United States Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced Thursday that the Federal Highway Administration is issuing a $25 Million grant to Nebraska to assist with infrastructure repairs following the March flooding.

The $25 Million in “quick release” funding will be used to pay for the repairs needed to restore essential traffic and prevent additional damage at locations impacted by severe flooding.

An initial estimate of damage from the flooding tops $160 Million. The initial “quick release” payment is considered a down payment on the costs of short-term repairs while the state continues damage assessments for long-term repairs.

Nebraska state officials estimate nearly 190 highway miles will need significant repair. Additionally, of the 27 bridges in the state that are damaged, seven will need major repair and six must be entirely replaced.

