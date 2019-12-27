Nebraska Man Accused Of Trying To Shoot Iowa Trooper

SIOUX CITY, IA–(AP Dec. 26)–A Nebraska man will face attempted murder charges after allegedly firing shots at an Iowa State Patrol trooper Thursday morning in Sioux City.
A trooper pulled over a vehicle and found a 27-year-old passenger had a warrant for his arrest. The Omaha man resisted arrest and as they struggled, the trooper used a stun gun. The man ran away and during a chase he allegedly fired two shots at the pursuing trooper, but missed.
After a search, officers found and arrested the man. It’s unclear what charges the man will face but that one will be attempted murder.
The driver wasn’t arrested.