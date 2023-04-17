Nebraska Athletic Department Unveils Update Herbie Husker Mascot/Logo Look

LINCOLN–(KFOR/NU Athletics Apr. 17)–A modernized version of Herbie Husker has a little retro flare, as officials with the University of Nebraska Athletic Department on Monday unveiled the updated version of the mascot and logo.

Athletic director Trev Alberts said in a statement on Monday the new Herbie Husker logo and costume will be unveiled at this Saturday’s Red/White spring game.

“Herbie Husker has been one of the iconic symbols of Nebraska Athletics for nearly 50 years,” Alberts said. “Our fans are passionate about all things related to the Huskers, and they have a particular fondness for Herbie. We are excited to present modernized Herbie Husker marks and logos and thrilled to unveil our new Herbie mascot at Saturday’s spring game.”

The return to a Herbie Husker costume and logo that closely resembles the original version comes as Nebraska celebrates the 50th year of Herbie Husker. Alberts and University leadership have also placed a priority on embracing the Cornhusker tradition and the agricultural background of the state of Nebraska.

Led by Director of Licensing Lonna Henrichs and Spirit Squad Head Coach Erynn Butzke, Nebraska Athletics began working with Torch Creative in January of 2022 to develop the new logos. Throughout the process, the focus remained on digitally updating the beloved Herbie mark that features blonde hair, overalls, and an ear of corn in his pocket.

“Partnering with Trev, Lonna, and the University of Nebraska on modernizing Herbie has been a dream come true for Torch Creative,” the company said. “We have the ultimate respect for their passion for Cornhusker Athletics and worked to match this enthusiasm in creating a more contemporary look for Herbie yet harkens back to the original 1974 version. Much like that iteration, we hope the modern Herbie continues to represent the heritage of the university and its passionate fanbase.”

In addition to the primary Herbie Husker logo, sport specific logos were created for 10 of Nebraska’s varsity programs. Nebraska Athletics has also updated its marks for Lil’ Red and the Blackshirts. New merchandise is now available online at shop.huskers.com and fans can purchase new Herbie gear at Saturday’s spring game.

The Herbie Husker character evolved out of Nebraska’s trip to the Cotton Bowl following the 1973 season. Artist Dirk West designed a Cornhusker cartoon for the Cotton Bowl press headquarters, and Nebraska Sports Information Director Don Bryant later contacted West for permission to use the cartoon. West refined his original cartoon and improved some of the character’s features. The new Herbie Husker character first appeared on the cover of the 1974 Nebraska Football media guide and has been a favorite of Nebraska fans over the past five decades.

The previous updated iteration of the Herbie Husker character occurred in 2003. That version of Herbie Husker had represented the Cornhuskers at athletic competitions over the past two decades.