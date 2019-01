Families of 50 members of the Nebraska National Guard said good-bye to their wives, husbands, mothers and fathers before being sent on a 9-month mission to Afghanistan. Governor Ricketts said Citizens Soliders today join the Guard knowing they are going to get deployed…that they want to take the fight to the enemy. The Chinook helicopter unit will help provide supplies and equipment to other troops. For many of the soldiers, this is their 3rd or 4th time being deployed overseas.