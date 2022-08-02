(KFOR NEWS August 2, 2022) National Night Out is held annually on the first Tuesday of August. It’s a community-building event to help promote police and community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie with the overall goal of helping to make every neighborhood safer.
The Lincoln Police Department will again be participating and will do our best to get officers to as many of the neighborhood events as possible.
- NW Team officers are having ‘Coffee with a Cop’ at The Mill coffeehouse at UNL’s Innovation Campus from 5-8pm. They will also be attending an event at the Air Park Rec Center.
- SW Team officers will be attending an event at the ‘F’ Street Rec Center from 5-7 p.m.
- SE Team officers will be attending events at Taylor Park from 5:30-7:30 p.m., South Gate United Church from 6-8 p.m. and the Calvert Rec Center from 7:30-9 p.m.
READ MORE: UPDATE: NSP Captures Driver Of Stolen Mercedes Crashed At West O Street And Highway 77