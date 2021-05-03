Motorcyclist Killed In South Lincoln Collision
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 2)–One person died, after being involved in a collision just west of 40th and Pine Lake Road in south Lincoln on Sunday afternoon.
Lincoln Police say car turned left onto Pine Lake Road from 38th Street, when a westbound motorcycle collided with the back end of the car. So far, police have only mentioned that the motorcyclist was 20-years-old and was pronounced dead at the scene.
More details are expected to be released on Monday morning, during the police media briefing.