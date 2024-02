LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R) Singer Vince Neil, guitarist Mick Mars and bassist Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue perform during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 19, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Remember when Motley Crue was set to play the last concert EVER!!! Well be both know that didn’t happen as the band has been out on the road quite a bit over the last few years.

IF you weren’t able to make the FINAL SHOW EVER, you can check it out now in 4k Ultra.

