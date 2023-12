I haven’t been to a movie theatre for quite some time. I think the last time was to watch John Wick 4. That was def a movie to see on the big screen. Out of the list of movies to open in 2024, I’m most likely to only go see Deadpool 3. None of the other movies on the list are that interesting. Have a look at see what you’re plans are.

Movies opening in 2024 from variety.com