Sevendust drummer Morgan Rose will be sitting in with the Late Night with Seth Meyers band next week.

Rose will step behind the drum kit starting Monday, Jan. 8th through Thursday, Jan. 11th.

Late Night‘s ‘8G Band’ has seen a number of heavy metal drummers sit in over the years – including Tool’s Danny Carey, Slayer’s Dave Lombardo, and Anthrax/Pantera’s Charlie Benante.