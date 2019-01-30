More shows? Yes please. It’s my belief that more concerts are better than NO concerts. Just today, Jan 30th, we’ve added two new shows to our list. Coming in first is a band from the 90’s called Failure. They’re bringing Swervedriver with them for an April 11th show at the Bourbon Theatre. Our Second announcement was with Adelitas Way May 10th also at the Bourbon Theatre. Ticket info, register to win and show details are listed on the concert pages. We’re working on another summer show and hope to be able to announce it soon.

Get all the show updates first with the Blaze Army. Just text -blaze- to 88474 to join up. You’ll get show and Blaze event info FIRST via Text.

See you at a show sooner or later