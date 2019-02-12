More Than $5,000 in Dear Grandchild Funding Given from NEST 529 Awards

Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante and First National Bank of Omaha announced Tuesday the winning grandparents in the annual NEST 529 Dear Grandchild Drawing. Each of the ten winners will receive a $529 contribution, to be divided among the NEST 529 College Savings Plan accounts of up to four beneficiaries of the winner’s choice.

Entrants wrote a letter to a grandchild, great-niece or great-nephew detailing their hopes and dreams for the child’s academic future. The ten winners are as follows:

John Benjamin, Clear Lake, Iowa

Rhonda Artrup, Kearney, Nebraska

Cindi Saldivar, Kearney, Nebraska

Geraldine Barry, Ashland, Nebraska

Ruth Kupfer, Lincoln, Nebraska

Jeffrey Kopietz, Omaha, Nebraska

Joan Steffensmeier, Papillion, Nebraska

Kathryn Sokoloff, Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina

Georgia Whitman, New Castle, Pennsylvania

Gail Possley, Baldwin, Wisconsin

“Grandparents are among NEST 529’s greatest supporters and contributors. I’m proud to carry on the tradition of the Dear Grandchild award, and to join generations of grandparents and other relatives across the country in fostering the academic dreams of the next generation of scholars,” said Treasurer Murante.

The sixth annual Dear Grandchild Drawing ran from Sept. 4 through Nov. 30. Two winners were selected from each congressional district in Nebraska, with the remaining four winners selected from outside Nebraska.

“The NEST 529 community is made up of many exceptionally dedicated grandparents. It was heartwarming to read their letters and to catch a firsthand glimpse of the care, assurance and inspiration these grandparents provide. We’d like to extend our congratulations to this year’s winners and encourage all grandparents, parents, family members and friends to continue to promote strong educational values,” said Deborah Goodkin, Managing Director, Savings Plans, First National Bank of Omaha.

