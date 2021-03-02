More COVID In NE Corrections
(KFOR NEWS March 2, 2021) Three more staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). NDCS Director, Scott R. Frakes says they are employed at the Lincoln Correctional Center (LCC), Community Corrections Center-Lincoln (CCC-L) and the Central Office. All staff members are self-isolating at home.
This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 541. 524 of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.
