More Alleged Inappropriate Remarks Made by Senator Facing Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 27)–There appears to be more trouble looming for Hastings Senator Steve Halloran.

Already facing an investigation for workplace harassment, Senator Halloran on Tuesday night apparently made inappropriate remarks by privately joking to some fellow senators about Omaha Senator Machaela Cavanaugh using pornography, during debate of LB1092, which would require porn websites to verify the age of users online.

This comes a week after Halloran used the last name of Cavanaugh, her brother and fellow senator, John Cavanaugh, while reading from a book depicting a brutal rape during debate of LB441, which dealt with providing penalties to those providing obscene materials to underage people, specifically in schools.

A public hearing over the harassment involving Halloran is set for Thursday. Halloran will be term-limited after this year’s session.