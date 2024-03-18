Monday Morning Fire at North Lincoln Business

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 18)–A fire on Monday morning in north Lincoln remains under investigation.

The fire call came into Lincoln Fire and Rescue shortly before 7:30am Monday at a building off of 35th and Gladstone. Crews arrived at the scene and within minutes declared the fire a working incident.

LFR officials indicated to KFOR News that a piece of machinery was on fire and everything was under control within about 20 minutes. KFOR News is following this story.