Ok seriously, how cool was that Motionless in White show on Monday?

I am AMPED for tonight, with Rival Sons at the Bourbon. Every band I’ve had the pleasure of meeting has been so nice, it’s crazy. I think sometimes you assume that if a dude screams and wears black makeup for a living, he might not be the friendliest. But you know what they say about assuming…. Don’t make an a** of you or me!