Missing Inmate Turns Himself In on Tuesday

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 7)–A 54-year-old inmate that didn’t return to his cell at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln last Thursday is now back in custody.

The Nebraska Department of Corrections said in a news release to KFOR News on Tuesday afternoon that George Piper turned himself in Tuesday morning and was taken to the Reception and Treatment Center. Piper didn’t return to CCC-Lincoln last Thursday from his job in the community. CCC-Lincoln is one of two community custody facility ran by the Department of Corrections and is the lowest custody level and least restrictive facility. Inmates can participate in work opportunities, go to school and attend religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Piper has been serving a 35 to 52-year sentence on charges out of Red Willow and Frontier Counties that include first degree sexual assault, second degree assault, burglary and escape. Piper has a tentative release date of November 19, 2023, and a schedule parole hearing in August 2023.