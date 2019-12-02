      Weather Alert

Mid-America Business Index Falls to 3-Year Low

Dec 2, 2019 @ 5:12am

(KFOR NEWS  December 2, 2019)  The Creighton University Mid-America Business Index fell to a 3-year low in November.  Ernie Goss, PhD, director of Creighton University’s Economic Forecasting Group says the overall index dropped below growth neutral for the 3rd time in the past 4 months.  Only 17% of supply managers expect their firms to absorb the cost of higher tariffs. 77% expect you and me to pay those costs.  What about jobs?  The hiring index declined to its lowest level in 4 years, although in Nebraska, the index shows food producers are adding jobs.

