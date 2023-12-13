Mick Mars talks Eddie Van Halen
December 13, 2023 3:00PM CST
Former Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars new album comes out in February. As a Motley fan, I am very excited to hear it. I’ve heard a few songs from the album. They’re amazing. Mick was the guitar guy. He didn’t get into all of the rock n roll life style, he just wanted to play guitar and make good music. I think we’ll all be surprised when the full album drops.
In a recent interview, Mick talks about Randy Rhoads and Eddie Van Halen. All 3 of them had different styles, but they were the guitar players guitar player.
Check out the full story from blabbermouth.new