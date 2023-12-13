Mick Mars talks Eddie Van Halen

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R) Singer Vince Neil, guitarist Mick Mars and bassist Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue perform during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 19, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Former Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars new album comes out in February. As a Motley fan, I am very excited to hear it. I’ve heard a few songs from the album. They’re amazing. Mick was the guitar guy. He didn’t get into all of the rock n roll life style, he just wanted to play guitar and make good music. I think we’ll all be surprised when the full album drops.

In a recent interview, Mick talks about Randy Rhoads and Eddie Van Halen. All 3 of them had different styles, but they were the guitar players guitar player.

