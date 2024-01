LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R) Singer Vince Neil, guitarist Mick Mars and bassist Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue perform during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 19, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Mick Mars has shared another single from the forthcoming album “The other side of Mars.” The third single is called “Undone.” From the three songs i’ve heard, this will be a great album!!!

Full story and new song from blabbermouth.net