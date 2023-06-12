Meth, Stolen Vehicle Found Outside Southeast Lincoln Storage Unit

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 12)–Three people are in jail, after they were allegedly found with meth and a stolen vehicle early Saturday afternoon at a southeast Lincoln storage facility.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says deputies were sent out to the Sasquatch Self Storage near Nebraska Parkway and Yankee Hill Road, after a caller reported that someone was living inside one of the storage units.

Deputies talked to 35-year-old Matthew Nicholas, who was renting the unit. The owner of the storage unit confirmed Nicholas was allowed to live there but a Lexus parked outside of the unit had fake plates and was stolen out of Omaha. Two people at the unit, 26-year-old Dana Culp and 34-year-old Tanner Dux, were driving the Lexus. M

eth and drug paraphernalia were found in the storage unit and the vehicle. All three were arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, while Culp and Dux were also arrested for having stolen property and outstanding warrants.