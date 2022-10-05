104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Met + Hellfire = MERCH

October 5, 2022 11:55AM CDT
Share
Met + Hellfire = MERCH

Metallica is sharing some new Stranger Things X Metallica Hellfire Club merchandise.

The news comes after the band performed their classic song “Master of Puppets” in a TikTok video, while wearing black-sleeved Hellfire Club shirts.

The guys made the announcement on social media yesterday writing, “We told you it was coming, and friends don’t lie. The Hawkins High Hellfire Club dropped off some official @strangerthingstv x Metallica gear in the Metallica Store and @probitymerch UK Shop. Order now to complete your Eddie Munson Halloween costume!”

click here to hit the merch store!

Blaze Events