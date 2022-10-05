Met + Hellfire = MERCH

Metallica is sharing some new Stranger Things X Metallica Hellfire Club merchandise.

The news comes after the band performed their classic song “Master of Puppets” in a TikTok video, while wearing black-sleeved Hellfire Club shirts.

The guys made the announcement on social media yesterday writing, “We told you it was coming, and friends don’t lie. The Hawkins High Hellfire Club dropped off some official @strangerthingstv x Metallica gear in the Metallica Store and @probitymerch UK Shop. Order now to complete your Eddie Munson Halloween costume!”