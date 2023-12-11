104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Megadeth NFT

December 11, 2023 3:00PM CST
Share
Megadeth NFT
Still life skull

Megadeth NFT? For those who don’t know what an NFT  stand for inonfungible token collection. This is the NEW BIG THING! Basically you purchase a piece of art from the band. You’re the sole owner of the NFT. It’s like owning a piece of art that you hang on the wall expect it stays in your computer. Of course the NFT will feature Vic Rattlehead.

The collection is limited to 5,000-pieces. The collection will give the NFT owner both physical and digital experiences including one-on-one conversations with the band members.

Dave Mustaine said, “Get ready to thrash in the digital realm like never before, because this is going to be one hell of a metal adventure. December 22nd, 2023. See you in the virtual pit.” blabbermouth.

 

Full article from blabbermouth.net

Blaze Events