Megadeth NFT? For those who don’t know what an NFT stand for inonfungible token collection. This is the NEW BIG THING! Basically you purchase a piece of art from the band. You’re the sole owner of the NFT. It’s like owning a piece of art that you hang on the wall expect it stays in your computer. Of course the NFT will feature Vic Rattlehead.

The collection is limited to 5,000-pieces. The collection will give the NFT owner both physical and digital experiences including one-on-one conversations with the band members.

Dave Mustaine said, “Get ready to thrash in the digital realm like never before, because this is going to be one hell of a metal adventure. December 22nd, 2023. See you in the virtual pit.” blabbermouth.

Full article from blabbermouth.net