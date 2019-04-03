Mayoral Candidate Cyndi Lamm Proposes ‘Online Checkbook’ for Accountability

Mayoral candidate Cyndi Lamm says she put the city’s checkbook online if elected Lincoln’s next mayor. In a press release Wednesday, Lamm said she wants added accountability when it comes to city spending.

“Citizens deserve to know how our city government is spending their money,” Lamm said in the statement. “By putting the city’s checkbook online, they will be able to see what our priorities are and see how the priorities are linked to spending and revenue. If you want to know where your wheel taxes are being spent, that data will be available in an easy to understand format.”

If successful, Lincoln would join several other cities that currently make all non-confidential transactions available online.

Some of the cites that currently make their checkbook available in some format include Boston, Denver, Houston, and Fort Lauderdale.