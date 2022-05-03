Mayor Names Stuckey-Ross As New Parks and Rec Director For Lincoln
LINCOLN–(News Release May 3)–Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today announced that she has chosen Maggie Stuckey-Ross, the current Executive Director of the Lincoln Parks Foundation, as the new Director of the Parks and Recreation Department. She will replace Lynn Johnson who will retire in June 2022 after 22 years as Director. Stuckey-Ross will begin her new job on June 2.
“As Foundation Director, Maggie has forged the partnerships that will make her successful as the head of our beloved parks and recreation system,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said. “She is a proven leader and team builder and has the knowledge and talent to build on the venues, services and programs that Lynn has so carefully and skillfully developed.”
Stuckey-Ross has led the Lincoln Parks Foundation since December 2017. Under her leadership, the Foundation developed a strategic plan, and its endowment assets have grown from $9.5 million to almost $17.3 million. Prior to joining the Foundation, Stuckey-Ross served as Director of Foundation Relations for the University of Nebraska Foundation and as Senior Manager of Corporate Partnerships for the Arbor Day Foundation. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“Lincoln is my hometown, and it is a great honor to be asked by Mayor Gaylor Baird to serve as its next Director of Parks and Recreation,” Stuckey-Ross said. “I am proud to follow in the footsteps of my mentor and friend, Lynn Johnson, from whom I have learned the true meaning of servant leadership. Like the incredible team of this hardworking Department, I care deeply about advancing excellence and equality in parks, recreation, and environmental conservation. By engaging with passionate volunteers and diverse partner organizations, we can improve the quality of life for all people. I’m excited to get to work.”
The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department manages 133 parks, 134 miles of trails, 92 playgrounds, over 80,000 street trees, nine public pools, six recreation centers, five golf courses, four dog runs, and a nature center. For more information, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.