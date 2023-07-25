Mayor Doesn’t Plan To Hold an Immediate External Search for the Permanent LPD Chief

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 25)–Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird on Tuesday morning told Lincoln’s Morning News on KFOR she’s currently not planning any sort of external search for a permanent police chief.

The mayor said she’s looking forward to working with Interim Chief Michon Morrow.

“We’re going to take things one day at a time,” Gaylor Baird told KFOR News.

The mayor said her focus is to make sure LPD has the resources they need to do the job well and support the officers. She adds she’s confident in Chief Morrow’s leadership.

“She has been a long standing public servant and leader within LPD,” Gaylor Baird said. “I think her leadership is being embraced.”

Morrow, who has been with LPD since 1995, was chosen to serve as interim chief, after last Friday’s resignation from former Chief Teresa Ewins. The mayor would not go into any more detail into what led to Ewins submitting her resignation.

Ewins had been on the LPD force since August 2021.