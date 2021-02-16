      Weather Alert

Mars Doughnut or Donut?

Feb 16, 2021 @ 10:00am

However you spell it……..A new doughnut at Krispy Kreme promises to be out of this world.

The chain is celebrating NASA’s Perseverance Rover landing this week on Mars with a doughnut that looks like the red planet.

It’s aptly named “The Mars Doughnut.”

The chocolate kreme-filled creation is dipped in caramel icing with a red planet swirl and sprinkled with chocolate cookie crumbs.

Perseverance is scheduled to land on Thursday (2/18) in Mars’ Jezero Crater and that’s the one and only day the special sweet treat will be available