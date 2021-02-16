Mars Doughnut or Donut?

However you spell it……..A new doughnut at Krispy Kreme promises to be out of this world.
The chain is celebrating NASA’s Perseverance Rover landing this week on Mars with a doughnut that looks like the red planet.
It’s aptly named “The Mars Doughnut.”
The chocolate kreme-filled creation is dipped in caramel icing with a red planet swirl and sprinkled with chocolate cookie crumbs.
Perseverance is scheduled to land on Thursday (2/18) in Mars’ Jezero Crater and that’s the one and only day the special sweet treat will be available