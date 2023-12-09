Marked LPD Cruiser Struck In South Lincoln Late Friday Night

(KFOR Lincoln December 9, 2023) A Lincoln police marked cruiser was stuck by a small pickup late Friday night just south of 70th and Pioneers. Lincoln Police Captain Max Hupka told KFOR News the accident occurred around 9:30 pm while an officer was moving the vehicle of a DUI suspect off of the roadway. While that was occurring, a different driver was also driving southbound on 70th street and ran into the rear of the marked police cruiser.

The driver of the small pickup fled the scene of the accident without stopping or notifying the officer at the scene. A witness at the scene provided license plate information. Police later executed a search warrant at the home of 43-year-of Matthew Hofts of Lincoln. Captain Hupka said the man had injuries consistent with having been in an accident and there were indications of alcohol consumption. The man was taken into custody and charged with leaving the scene of an injury accident.