Man Who Allegedly Vandalized Vehicles with Skid Loader Pleads Not Guilty

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 21)–A 36-year-old Lincoln man accused of damaging vehicles and hitting other nearby businesses with a skid loader last October has pled not guilty, but faces seven charges, including assault and criminal mischief.

Samuel Peyrot’s next court date hasn’t been determined. Bond for Peyrot was set at 10% of $100,000 and he still is in the Lancaster County Jail. Peyrot transported the skid-steer loader to the U-Stop near 73rd and Pine Lake Road. He then got into the loader and caused damage to several vehicles at the U-Stop and a nearby parking lot.

Peyrot then drove the vehicle to Home Depot near 70th and Nebraska Parkway, where he caused damage to several more vehicles, including an LPD cruiser. Court documents said Peyrot was suspected of being under the influence of drugs, due to his “erratic behavior and nonsensical statements.”