LINCOLN–(KFOR March 29)–A 28-year-old woman is okay, after she was pulled out of her truck by a man who then hopped in and took off.

This happened around 8am Friday near 19th and “G”. Lincoln Police say the truck hit a car before leaving the neighborhood, then was later involved in a second hit and run near 24th and “J”.

Police found the truck abandoned there with a flat tire.

There are no suspects, but if you have information on this theft, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.