Man Makes Threats Toward Woman, Takes Her Car
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 4)–Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery, where a 24-year-old woman’s 2005 gray Honda CRV was stolen from her by a man, who threatened to shoot her if she didn’t give him the keys.
This happened around 11pm Wednesday outside an apartment near 22nd and “S” Street. The Nebraska license plate number on the Honda is VKT334. Police say the woman was getting something from the trunk at the time of the robbery.
If you have information on this case, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.