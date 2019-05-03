Man Dead After Lawn Mower Accident

Lincoln police say a 54-year-old man is dead after being pinned underneath a lawn mower.

Officer Angela Sands says crews responded to 4001 Industrial Ave on report of man trapped under a lawn mower.

Sands says the investigation is ongoing but after the initial scene review, it appears the man was mowing the lawn near the creek bed when the mower tipped over and pinned him underneath.

Investigators are processing the scene and working to notify the victim’s family.

This is a developing story. Stay with KFOR News as we learn more.

