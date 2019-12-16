Man Believed To Have Robbed Lincoln Bank Found In Kansas

LINCOLN–(10/11 Now Dec. 16)–A man police believe robbed a Lincoln bank on Friday is being held in Kansas on a Lancaster County warrant for robbery as well as several other charges.
Nemaha County, Kansas officials said they arrested 42-year-old Cody George of Sioux Falls, South Dakota around 4 p.m. Friday after he was found slumped over in his car in Seneca, Kansas.
Lincoln Police said they found evidence of a bank robbery in his car, as cash was all over the vehicle.
Nemaha County said they also found George in possession of a controlled substance and an open container of alcohol.
George was arrested for possession of stolen property, transportation of an open container and possession of a controlled substance. Nemaha County officials said he’s also being held on a Lancaster County warrant for robbery and use of a weapon.
The man reportedly robbed Lincoln Federal Savings Bank of Friday, using a handgun to threaten a teller and shoving money in an empty Coors Light box.
Lincoln Police said investigators are in Kansas working on the case.