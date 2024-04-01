104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Man Arrested Related to Friday Afternoon Stabbing in North Lincoln

April 1, 2024 12:19PM CDT
Lincoln Police cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
Jonas Birthmark (Courtesy of Lancaster County Corrections)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 1)–The suspect in an assault last Friday afternoon near 49th and Madison is now in jail.

According to Lincoln Police, officers were called to a home where a dispute was happening between two men over missing items from a backpack. Jonas Birthmark allegedly hit the victim with a large stick, before he pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed the victim in the arm and chest. Injuries are not life-threatening.

Birthmark was tracked down at a home near 42nd and Cornhusker on Saturday and was taken to jail on suspicion of second-degree assault.

