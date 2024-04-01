Man Arrested Related to Friday Afternoon Stabbing in North Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 1)–The suspect in an assault last Friday afternoon near 49th and Madison is now in jail.

According to Lincoln Police, officers were called to a home where a dispute was happening between two men over missing items from a backpack. Jonas Birthmark allegedly hit the victim with a large stick, before he pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed the victim in the arm and chest. Injuries are not life-threatening.

Birthmark was tracked down at a home near 42nd and Cornhusker on Saturday and was taken to jail on suspicion of second-degree assault.