Man Arrested During Cruise Night On “O” Street For DUI, Fleeing Police

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 29)–A 36-year-old man was cited for DUI and arrested for several other charges, during Cruise Night along “O” Street Saturday night.

Lincoln Police say an officer was parked at 37th and “O” and saw a car driven by Daniel Thomas with no headlights on. Thomas was pulled over at 44th and “O” and police say he had signs that he may be drunk. The officer saw an open bottle of alcohol in the car, but Thomas took off westbound in the eastbound lanes of “O” Street and almost got into a crash before pulling over in a parking lot.

After taking off running, Thomas was tracked down and taken to jail. He was arrested and charged with DUI, driving with an open container, driving without a valid license, possession of marijuana, and using a motor vehicle to flee arrest.