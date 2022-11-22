West Ham are my favorite EPL team so I’ll be ordering this!

The Iron Maiden x West Ham shirt is now available in black from both the official West Ham and Maiden online stores.

The metal icons and the East London football club first teamed up in 2019 to launch the Die With Your Boots On football kit, which was named after a track on Maiden’s 1983 album ‘Piece Of Mind.”

Maiden bassist and founder Steve Harris is a huge West Ham fan.

The black version of the shirt was previously available on the Legacy of the Beast World Tour but has only now been made available online.

Harris said that seeing fans wearing West Ham paraphernalia at Iron Maiden concerts is always a very special experience explaining, “When I’m up there playing and I see fans in the audience wearing West Ham stuff it gives me goosebumps.”

Former Argentina and West Ham defender Pablo Zabaleta added, “Iron Maiden are a huge icon back home in South America and it’s great for fans of West Ham and the band to be able to show their support for both!”

