LPS Names Simpson as Director of Employee Relations

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 24)–The new director of employee relations for Lincoln Public Schools is Blake Simpson. He takes over for Robbie Seybert, who left the position in November to become the Human Resource Manager for Lincoln Electric System.

Simpson, an attorney, comes to LPS from the Nebraska Counsel for Discipline, where he served as the assistant counsel for discipline. His previous places of employment include working as an attorney for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, along with serving as an adjunct professor at the University of Nebraska College of Law. Simpson was an associate attorney for Endacott, Peetz, Timmer and Koerwitz, PC LLO.

Simpson graduate from the University of Nebraska College of Law with a Juris Doctorate degree and received his bachelor of arts degree in history from Nebraska Wesleyan University.