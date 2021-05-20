LPS Drops 2021-22 High School Remote Learning Program
(KFOR NEWS May 20, 2021) Lincoln Public Schools has decided to end the High School Remote Learning Program for the 2021-22 school year.
Student high school counselors will be reaching out to those affected as soon as possible to get them registered for classes next fall at their home high school. The 2021-22 Remote Learning Program will still be available to students in elementary and middle school (K-8).
According to a release on the LPS web site, there are many factors that have led to this decision. First and foremost is what would be best for students. The data from the last school year indicates that high school students need to be back in school learning in-person. Too many of remote high school students are disengaged and learning loss is evident. LPS is also having a hard time filling the required number of teaching positions at the high school level to make the program successful. With a large number of unfilled positions, they are unable to offer equitable services to remote students.
LPS staff have been working diligently on planning and staffing the one-year Remote Learning Program for next school year. There is a lot of work to be done to launch a program of this magnitude, and the work needed to start early prior to knowing what conditions were going to be and if the vaccine would be available for students. With the vaccine now being approved for high school students, combined with improved community conditions, LPS believes high school students will best be served at school. If a student has health issues that prevent them from attending in person, families can contact their school’s Special Education coordinator to inquire about homebound services.
READ MORE: Food Bank To Celebrate Groundbreaking Of New Facility In Northwest Lincoln