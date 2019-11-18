LPD’s Traffic Enforcement Unit To Join Nationwide “CLICK IT OR TICKET” Enforcement Project

The Lincoln Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit will join in a nationwide “Click it or Ticket” Enforcement effort from Wednesday, November 27th, through Sunday, December 1st, 2019. Officers will be conducting enforcement throughout the city, concentrating on areas with high injury accident rates. We will be placing special emphasis on those drivers who are not wearing a seat-belt. The LPD will also be watching closely for child restraint violations. The Nebraska Office of Highway Safety is providing overtime funding for increased enforcement during this campaign.
Wearing a seat belt is the single most effective thing we can do to save lives and reduce injuries on Lincoln’s roadways. In 2018, Lincoln Police issued 1,883 seat belt and child restraint violation citations. Those citations decreased from 30 percent from the total in 2017 of 2,708. Our goal is to continue enforcement and education efforts to help increase Nebraska’s statewide safety belt usage rate to 89 percent.
