LPD Provides Update In Deadly Crash From Saturday Night North of Downtown

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 10)–Some new details have emerged from the investigation into a deadly single vehicle crash that happened Saturday evening north of downtown Lincoln.

According to Lincoln Police,

Initially, LPD and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to the scene in the area of 11th and Saunders Avenue, where there were reports of someone that had driven off a bridge into Oak Creek. LFR crews extricated a driver from the vehicle and that person was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was also a small fuel spill that was contained by Hazmat crews at the scene.