LPD Officers Are Investigating Burglary At CBD Shop

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 24)–Around $600 worth of merchandise was taken late Sunday night from the Exotic CBD store off of Bair Avenue and Superior Street in north Lincoln.

Police say a caller told investigators they were contacted by a family member that was working at the store, who told them to call for help after hearing that someone was trying to get inside.

Officers arrived and found glass to the front door was shattered but no one was inside. A review of security video showed an unknown person throwing a rock at the door to get inside and then took off with the items.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.