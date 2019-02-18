LPD Makes Two Arrests, Cites Another In Human Sex Trafficking Case

Two men are in jail, while another man was cited and released, after Police followed up on a tip regarding a human sex trafficking scheme in Lincoln.

Officer Angela Sands said on Monday that back on February 7, investigators were following up on a Crime Stoppers tip for an online ad listing sexual favors. Investigators replied to the ad and set up a time to meet.

When investigators showed up, a woman got out of the passenger side of the car. The driver, 40-year-old Hersel Bradley of Lincoln, was arrested for pandering.

Officer Sands says investigators did follow up in the case and on February 14, they arrested 52-year-old Kurt Mortensen of Lincoln for pandering, along with possession of a controlled substance.

Then on February 15, police cited 40-year-old Jason Albers of Lincoln for solicitation of a prostitute. Several women have been identified by police, who they believe are victims of human trafficking. They are still looking for more victims.

According to Officer Sands, those victims have been assigned a community advocate to help them move on from the abuse.

Sands says they are encouraging anyone with information about this sex trafficking case to come forward and call police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.