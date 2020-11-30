LPD Investigating Early Morning Burglaries At Two Businesses
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 30)–Lincoln Police are investigating two burglaries from early Monday morning, about a half-hour apart and across town from each other.
Sgt. Tom Ward told KFOR News it was around 2am when officers were called to the Family Dollar near 11th and Cornhusker, where glass to the front door area was broken and someone got inside and tried to steal some cigarettes. No word yet on the loss.
Then around 2:30am, officers were called to Lincoln Vapor near 70th and “A”, where a window was broken to get inside. Several display cases were also broken and some merchandise was taken.
Right now, there are no suspects and it doesn’t appear both are related.