LPD Investigating Armed Robbery At NE Lincoln Convenience Store
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 10)–An armed robbery at a northeast Lincoln convenience store Thursday morning remains under investigation.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz tells KFOR News the robbery happened just before 8:30am at the Kwik Shop on the southwest corner of Cotner Boulevard and Holdrege Street. Bonkiewicz said officers talked to the employee, who said that an adult male walked into the store with a handgun.
“He demanded the money and left the store with an undisclosed of amount of money and several pieces of merchandise,” according to Bonkiewicz.
Officers searched the area, including a K-9 unit, but couldn’t find the suspect. No other immediate details were available.
Bonkiewicz says no one was hurt. Anyone with information about this incident to call LPD at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.