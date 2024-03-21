Long LIVE the King

A mic is the only thing that stands between the audience and its prey.

To me, Lemmy Kilmister is the KING of all things rock and metal. Oh sure, Rob Halford is the Heavy Metal GOD, but lets give credit where credit is due. Lemmy is the KING!

When Lemmy passed away in December of 2015 the world morned. Lemmy’s home away from home,West Hollywood, California’s famous Rainbow Bar & Grill on the Sunset dedicated its patio to Lemmy and re-named it “Lemmy’s Lounge.

The bar is taking it one more step. On Friday, April 19 at 9:00 p.m., the ashes of Motorhead’s legendary frontman Lemmy Kilmister will be enshrined at West Hollywood, California’s famous Rainbow Bar & Grill on the Sunset Strip.

