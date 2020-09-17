      Weather Alert

Linkin Park Name Generator

Sep 17, 2020 @ 11:50am

Linkin Park has launched a personalized Hybrid Theory name generator.

The program allows you to display your name in the font and style from the diamond-certified album’s cover artwork. You can try it out for yourself at NameGenerator.LinkinPark.com.

The name generator is a part of LP’s ongoing 20th anniversary Hybrid Theory celebration. The band also relaunched their website with a retro-themed, 2000s-era web browser.

Additionally, Linkin Park is releasing a massive Hybrid Theory reissue on October 9.

here’s MINE!