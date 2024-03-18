Lincoln Woman Accused of Hitting Police Cruiser During Disturbance

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 18)–A 39-year-old Lincoln woman is accused of ramming a police cruiser, when she refused to get out of her car and then rammed a police cruiser following a complaint about a woman screaming in the area of 35th and Sheridan.

LPD Public Information manager Erika Thomas says Candie Klein was contacted standing outside of the vehicle and made verbal threats toward officers. Thomas says an officer deployed a taser, as the officers tried to remove Klein from the vehicle. Klein allegedly accelerated her vehicle and rammed it into a cruiser. No officers were hurt.

Klein was arrested and put in jail for attempted assault on an officer and use of a weapon to commit a felony.