Lincoln Recall Campaign Falls Short
Lincoln, NE (December 23, 2020) The group L-N-K Recall announced this afternoon that its efforts have fallen short. The group has been gathering signatures for the past month, hoping to recall Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and four members of the city council.
The group said the work of its 400 volunteers was not enough to “overcome the hurdle of COVID-19 and the reinvention of petitioning in Lincoln during a pandemic.” The group added that their final count appears to be thousands short for the recall of the Mayor, and hundreds short for each of the four targeted council members.
The group launched the campaign because of disagreements with the Mayor over the mask mandate, and with the council over the way in which a new City-County Health Director was hired.
Responding, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird issued the following statement: “My focus and priority are bringing an end to this pandemic. I will continue to work collaboratively with our community to keep people safe, distribute the vaccine, and execute our economic recovery strategy. I invite all those experiencing the stress of this most difficult moment in our lifetimes to join in our collective effort. The most successful path forward is one we walk together.”
