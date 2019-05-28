Lincoln Man Dies After Crash On I-80 At 56th Street

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 28)–A 74-year-old Lincoln man has died in a two-vehicle crash at 56th and I-80 on Monday afternoon.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a small SUV turning left on a green light at the I-80 off ramp was hit by a minivan that had run a red light.

Emergency responders rushed two people in the SUV and three people in the minivan to Bryan Health Center West in Lincoln. The passenger in the SUV, Dennis Plautz, died at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. No charges had been announced by Tuesday morning.

