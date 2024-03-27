Lincoln Man Arrested Following Wednesday Morning Burglary

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 27)–Police arrested a 44-year-old Lincoln man early Wednesday, after he allegedly broke into a vacant home and tried to get into another in the area of 27th and “B” Streets.

Lincoln Police public information manager Erika Thomas says officers talked to one resident about the suspect, later identified as Noah Yankton, trying to get in through a back door. Yankton was spotted a short time later in an alleyway, which led to a short foot chase. Thomas says after Yankton was caught, officers found a bag that had several bottles of alcohol on him, which were taken from the unoccupied house.

Yankton was arrested for attempted burglary and resisting arrest, while he was cited for burglary.