Lincoln Man Arrested After Assault Caused by Cat-Ownership Dispute

A dispute over cats Wednesday morning led to a man being arrested for second degree assault and resisting arrest.

Lincoln Police say they were dispatched to the 1000 block of South 16th Street just before 10 a.m., after the victim reported his roommate, 39-year-old Kambiz Amjad, was assaulting him and destroying the inside of their apartment.

“Amjad pushed the doors shut to stop officers from entering and then began barricading the door,” Officer Angela Sands told KFOR News.

Sands said officers eventually got into the apartment and arrested Amjad. The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries.